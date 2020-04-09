Newton, NC – Catawba County government offices and the Blackburn Construction & Demolition landfill will be closed Friday, April 10, in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Services available from the Catawba County Library system, including curbside pickup at the Newton and Sherrills Ford-Terrell branches, will be closed Friday-Sunday and will resume Monday, April 13. Catawba County parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open through the weekend.

Information about accessing County services and current operational changes can be found online at www.catawbacountync.gov.