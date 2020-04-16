Hickory – Catawba County Cooperative Extension Service has virtual classes through Zoom. These zoom meetings are free and open to the public. Simply click on the link. This is a great opportunity to share info and ask questions.

The next classes are as follows:

Dr. George Place presents Summer Veggie Garden Tips and Hacks, April 17, 12-1 PM. zoom link: https://ncsu.zoom.us/j/504771922

Dr. Adam Smith presents Weeds and Diseases in Lawn and Garden, April 24, 12-1 PM. zoom link: https://ncsu.zoom.us/j/572057777