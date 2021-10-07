Conover, NC – The Catawba County Firefighter Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Joy Baptist Church located at 4015 Herman Sipe Road in Conover. Weather permitting, the service will conclude at the Memorial Site next door at the Catawba County Firefighter’s Museum. This is the 21st annual service. During this year’s event firefighters will recognize twenty-one (21) members that we will be paying tribute to on this special afternoon.

“This service has a special meaning for all who attend, but especially for the family of the deceased fire service members that we honor and remember. These men and women have given years of their lives to our county’s fire service, and it is only proper that we give their families an hour of our time in remembrance of them.” states Memorial Coordinator David Pruitt.

For more information, contact David Pruitt, Catawba County Firefighter Memorial Committee at 828-302-4300 or email dpruitt@catawbacountync.gov.

Members to be honored on Sunday, October 10:

David Willis/Arndt • Catawba Fire Department

Dennis Wayne/Dixon • Propst Fire Department

Frederick “Rick” Futrelle • Fairbrook Fire Department

Dwight Dean Gladden • Propst Fire Department

Michael Arnold Heavner • St Stephens Fire Department

Thomas G. “Tommy” Lambert • Claremont Fire Department

Steve Allen/Marlow • Newton Fire Department

Bobby Junior Matthews • Catawba Fire Department

Mary Greenhill Matthews • Cooksville Fire Department Auxiliary

Ricardo “Rick” Navarrete • Startown Fire Department

Glenn E. Oyler • Hickory Fire Department

Earnest “Holsum” Parker • Maiden Fire Department

Larry Bruce Reese • Long View Fire Department Chaplin

Charles “Bo” Scott • Bandys Fire Department

Larry Dean Self • Newton Fire Department

Kenneth Michael “Mike” Trouille • Bandys Fire Department

Norris Nelson Turner • Conover Fire Department

Stephen Andrew Walker • Hickory Fire Department

Luther C. Whitener • Mountain View Fire Department

Clifford Reece Wilson • Maiden Fire Department

David A. Yount • Newton Fire Department & Catawba County Emergency Services/Fire Marshal