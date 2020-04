Newton, NC – Catawba County has developed a new online dashboard to track data related to laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Starting today, this dashboard is available at www.catawbacountync.gov and can be accessed by clicking on the COVID-19 information box on the website home page.

Dashboard data will be updated by 2 p.m. daily and will no longer be distributed to media in a daily update news release.