Catawba County, NC – Due to current guidance regarding gatherings for high-risk individuals, Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is temporarily closing all Catawba County Seniors Morning Out (SMO) sites effective Monday, March 16.

During this time, all SMO participants will still have the ability to receive meals and will receive daily phone calls from Senior Nutrition Services staff.

Senior Nutrition Services is evaluating the situation daily and will make the decision to reopen sites when it is appropriate to do so.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:00am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5617, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Maiden area to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays.

For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.