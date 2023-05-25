The Catawba County Republican Party will be holding their annual Reagan Day Picnic on Saturday June 3, 11 am – 4pm. This is a rain or shine event and will be held at Devin Farms, 2675 St. James Church Road, Newton. There is no admittance charge, just bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Come out and enjoy Food (pig pick-in, hamburgers, hot dogs, candy apples, cotton candy), Entertainment (several live bands), Vendors, Dunking Booth, Raffle and more. Also enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors as you meet local leaders and statewide candidates.