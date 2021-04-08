Hickory – Next week, April 12-16, 2021, is The National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child. In honor of this event, Catawba County Partnership for Children will be handing out free treat bags to local children between the ages of three and five.

Bags will include an age-appropriate children’s book, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, art supplies for at-home activities, and loads of great information for parents.

Pickup will be available Monday, April 12th through Friday, April 16th from 8:30am to 4:30pm, while supplies last. Only fifty bags are available and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The Partnership is located in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 738 4th St SW in Hickory, across from the Dos Amigos.

Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age five and their families, connecting them to high quality early childhood services and resources. For more information, go to catawbakids.com or contact Sarah Sakatos, Family Engagement Assistant, at 828-695-6505 or SSAKATOS@catawbacountync.gov. Para español, 828-695-6515.