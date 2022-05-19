Newton, NC – Summer Learning 2022 is here! Registration for children, teens, and adults opened Monday, May 16th at your library and online at catawbacountync.beanstack.org/reader365, with programs, activities, and reading challenges from June through early August.

This year’s summer learning theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Join us at any of the seven Catawba County Library locations for an exciting mix of programs including storytimes, STEAM programs, performances and educational programs by the North Carolina Aquarium, Hickory Music Factory, Green Bean Players, and Catawba County Parks!

Children, teens, AND adults are encouraged to participate in our reading challenges and to complete at least 600 minutes of reading over the summer. Prizes are up for grabs, both for folks who register to participate and for those who complete 600 minutes of reading. Prizes will also be awarded to children at the 200 and 400 minute marks to encourage summer-long participation.

Summer Learning has a double focus on reading and hands-on learning opportunities. The library ramps up its programs and activities to keep learning fresh throughout the summer. Why do we do this? Studies show that children can lose a substantial amount of the gains they achieve during the school year if they don’t regularly put their critical thinking abilities to the test. The library takes an active role in ensuring that children and teens stay engaged during the summer months so that they can pick up where they left off when the new school year begins. This is especially important this year as many students are still recovering from the disruptions to their education over the past two years.

Everyone is encouraged to register, at your local library branch or online at catawbacountync.beanstack.org/reader365. To learn more, please visit your library or call 828.465.8664. We look forward to exploring oceans of possibilities with you this summer!