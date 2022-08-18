Valdese, NC – Get ready for the ultimate 80s party as Cassette Rewind takes the Family Friday Night stage August 19th at 7:00 P.M. Performing all your favorite 80s tunes, Cassette Rewind will take concert attendees back to the carefree days of the past, when hair was bigger than life and neon was all the rage. The show is one of three remaining concerts for the Summer season. Concerts are free to the public and take place every Friday night in Valdese from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Bring a chair and a friend and join the party on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

“Born in the ‘80s and raised on radio, CASSETTE REWIND are The Ultimate Authentic ‘80s Experience. Valley girls, jocks, preppies, and nerds will have the time of their life when the DeLorean hits 88 mph and suddenly they’re at like, the most righteous party of the era. Feel the power of love when your bedroom boombox comes to life with captivating, dynamic performances of Prince, George Michael, Journey, Whitney Houston, and countless 1980s pop icons. Grab your Members Only jacket and put on your leg warmers because nothing’s gonna stop you now from getting footloose and singing along. Be kind, please CASSETTE REWIND!”

Concessions will be provided by the Valdese Rotary Club and a 50/50 raffle will be available for anyone who wants to try their luck at winning the lucky ticket! Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream, and chips while you listen to the music! Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families enjoy picking up takeout from one of the locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as Cornhole, Frisbee, or Connect Four.

Concerts are presented by the Town of Valdese and proudly sponsored by Rostan Family Foundation, Historic Valdese Foundation, UNC- Health Blue Ridge, College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation and Wright Way Dance.

For a lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and a event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.

Cassette Rewind Band