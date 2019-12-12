Hickory – The Carolina Moonlighters will hold their annual Christmas benefit show on Sunday, December 15 at the Drendel Auditorium (SALT Block, Hickory). Show time is 3:00PM with doors opening at 2:30PM. Joining the Moonlighters on the stage this year will be the Hickory High School Choral group under the leadership of Dr. Steven Clarke. While the show is free to the public donations are appreciated. The beneficiaries of this year’s show will be Carolina Caring (Hospice) and the Hickory High School Choral program.

In the first half of the show, the Moonlighters will take a sometimes serious, sometimes lighthearted look at some of our Christmas traditions and well-known holiday treats as they offer carols and popular music of the season. Some of the questions posed include: “Why is the candy cane shaped that way?” and: “Where did “Wassail” come from?” We know these pressing questions are on the minds of many…… The second half of the program will feature the award winning quartet, Acappella Fellas, and the outstanding Hickory High School Chorus.

The Carolina Moonlighters, Hickory High School Chorus groups and the Acappella Fellas are available to provide entertainment for community service groups, private functions and charitable events.

The Carolina Moonlighters is a 501c3 organization and a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. For more information on the Moonlighters contact George Rolfs at Garolfs@gmail.com. For information on the Hickory High School choral program contact Dr. Steven Clarke at clarkest@hickoryschools.net.

