Conover, NC – Carolina Caring’s charitable foundation will host its 19th annual Friends Fore Hospice golf tournament, presented by Paramount Kia of Hickory, on Monday, Oct. 4, at Catawba Country Club in Newton. The event invites casual and competitive golfers for a day of camaraderie and worthwhile play. A much-anticipated yearly event, Friends Fore Hospice offers players a chance to help people in need as well as spend a beautiful fall day with friends and colleagues.

Friends Fore Hospice is one of Carolina Caring’s primary fundraisers in support of patient care. Funds raised from the event will allow the organization to make palliative care, hospice, and counseling services available to anyone who needs it, regardless of financial means.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and player registration is open. To become a sponsor or register to play, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/golf or contact Hallie Best, Development Coordinator, at 828-466-0466, x2357, or via email at hbest@carolinacaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.