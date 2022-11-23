Conover, NC – Bingo is a favorite game among both children and adults alike. Lighthearted activity can help relieve some of the stress and pain surrounding grief. Carolina Caring invites individuals who have experienced loss for an evening of holiday fun on Thursday, December 15th beginning at 6:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this Virtual Bingo Night, and we hope to have many lucky winners!

Holiday Bingo is offered virtually via Zoom and registration is required to receive your Bingo cards. Please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201 by December 8th to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.