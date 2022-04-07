Conover, NC – The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss and the impact of this loss continues to be felt. Grief is a natural response, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to our routine or disruptions to our comfort and feelings of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on Wednesday, April 13 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The group will continue to meet every 2nd and 4th Wednesday.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.