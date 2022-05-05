Hickory – Grief happens as a response to loss, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, loss of a job or loss of connection. Grief can happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.