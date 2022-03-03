Lincolnton, NC – Grief is unpredictable and the jumbled emotions can often be overwhelming and confusing. If you have suffered a loss, you are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 – a free, in-person workshop on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Artisan Church, located at 235 E. Main Street in Lincolnton, N.C. The workshop will explore the grief process and its impact on an emotional, mental, social and spiritual level after the death of a loved one. Participants will gain knowledge of the grief journey along with strategies for coping and suggestions for self-care.

Registration is required by Tuesday, March 8. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 866.466.0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org