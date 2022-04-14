Morganton, NC – The Carolina Caring Foundation is excited to announce Flights & Bites, a special fundraising event celebrating Burke County, on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 8:30pm at the Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, N.C. The evening will feature a five-wine flight pairing and winemaking discussion by winemaker Jennifer Foulides, owner of Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery. Guests will enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres from Queens Catering while being entertained by the Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz Trio.

The event will also showcase the talents of local Burke County artisans with a silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $75 per person. Funds raised will help to provide palliative care, hospice and bereavement services to Carolina Caring patients who otherwise would not have access to care.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/flights or send an email to abeatty@carolinacaring.org.