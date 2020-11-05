Hickory – Grief happens as a response to loss; loss of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of connection, and more. It can also happen as a result of changes to our routine or way of life, which may challenge our sense of comfort and stability.

Carolina Caring is offering a free virtual support group entitled Support for the Journey, which will take place on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of November and December.

The group is available to Carolina Caring clients as well as those in our community who can be helped by sharing their experience with loss in a safe, supportive environment.

Instructions for Zoom will be provided. For more information or to register, please contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, extension 3201. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org