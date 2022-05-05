Conover, NC – The Carolina Caring Foundation has been awarded grant funding from Rotary Club of Lake Hickory and Rotary Club of Hickory to support Brighter Days, a program that provides grieving children with resources for processing their grief. Services include individual counseling, play therapy, equine therapy, interactive support groups and an annual grief camp.

Carolina Caring is so grateful for this generous donation that will help the nonprofit provide grief services throughout the year. Funds received will help to provide hands-on activities like creating memory boxes, painting ceramic pottery and decorating rocks to leave in our Children’s Rock Garden. The book “The Invisible String” will also be provided to children, allowing them to process their grief, even when they don’t have the words to do so.

“We are so grateful for this donation that will help children process their feelings in a safe space,” says Kelly Tate, Vice President, Community Relations. “These specialized services allow them to express and confront these emotions openly, while learning they’re not alone during difficult times.”

Photo: Lorissa Vines, Carolina Caring Foundation’s Director of Development accepts a grant from local Rotary Club Presidents Kelly Farr and Dave Leonetti to help grieving children.