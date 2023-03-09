Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Center is excited to announce an upcoming card making workshop! Join artist and “Stampin’ Up” representative Debbie Crowder for this unique, hands-on event on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10 am until noon at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite). Workshop participants will create nine different greeting cards with the options of customizing their creations as Easter cards, Mother’s Day cards, birthday cards, and more!

Each student’s card media kit features soft, watercolor imagery in spring colors. Debbie will guide crafters through the creative process and provide information on how to continue to make cards independently at home. All art supplies are provided for this class! The cost of this workshop is $25 for Friends of the Center and $30 for non-members.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.