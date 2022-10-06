Newton, NC – The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring candidates forums for the upcoming November 8th election. The forums will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, in the Community Meeting Room at the Catawba County Library in downtown Newton. Early voting begins on Thursday, October 20.

These forums will be educational, informative and non-partisan. They are not designed to promote any particular candidates or agendas. All Newton voters and other interested persons in Catawba County are invited to attend.

The forums will begin with three-minute opening statements for each candidate. Next, audience members will be invited to directly question the candidates. Each question is limited to one minute. Candidates’ answers are limited to two minutes. The forums will conclude with two-minute closing statements from each candidate.

For more information on The Newton Forum Committee Candidates Forums, contact Greg Cranford at 828-464-8294, 803-308-2916 or gregcranford@aol.com.