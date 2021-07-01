Hudson, NC – The sixth annual Hudson festival of the Arts will be held August 14th at the beautifully renovated arts center in the HUB Station in Hudson, NC. Registration is available online at thehubstation.com web page or by calling 828 726-8871 or going by the HUB Station Arts Center located at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson.

Artist’s booths are available inside the Arts Center and on the HUB Station lawn. Artists will be able to set up booths inside the center Friday or Saturday morning at 8:00 AM. Registration is available to artists throughout the region. No retail booths will be accepted. The arts festival features original items designed, made or painted by the artist.

Vendor booths will open Saturday from 10:00 until 4:00. The festival will feature artists, craftsmen, musicians, food, and beverages. Artist studios will be open on the second floor as the artist’s time permits and a schedule of art and music classes offered at the arts center will be posted.

HUB Station, Hudson, NC