Hickory – Full Circle Arts invites artists to enter their work in its Tenth Annual Tiny Art Show. This is a display of the very small, each artwork no more than seven inches high or wide. The show is open to all visual media. Entries are due October 13 or 15, 2022 at Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third Street NW in downtown Hickory. The exhibition will be on display October 20-November 12, 2022.

In addition, there will be a Tiny Art Show by students from several schools at the same time.

There will be ribbon prizes and a people’s choice award. The judge is Randy Bell, recently retired art instructor from Fred T. Foard High School. Mr. Bell also taught part-time at Lenoir-Rhyne University over 20 years, drawing and painting, sculpture, printmaking, and art history. He is currently teaching a watercolor class at CVCC. Mr. Bell studied art at Marshal University in Huntington WV. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in art and physical education and a Master’s Degree in art education and art supervision. Genie Greenlaw is creating special tiny ribbons for the adult category.

The public is invited to the opening reception Thursday, October 20, 6:00 to 8:00pm.

For more information, check out www.fullcirclearts.org/events.

Full Circle Arts is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Please visit our website at http:www.fullcirclearts.org.

Photo: Last year’s winning art, Poplar’s Barn by Karin Koval.