Hickory – Full Circle Arts of Hickory is calling photographers to enter its next exhibition/competition. The show is called “CityScapes” and its purpose is to give area photographers a means to display their art. They are asked to express their views of the urban spaces around them. For this exhibition photographs are expected to be in printed format.

The show will be judged and juried for acceptance by Jeff Cline, a former member of Catawba Valley Camera Club. In 2019 he was subject of an exhibition at the Hickory Museum of Art, “The Art of Adventure: Photographs and Art from the World Travels of Jeff Cline”. He has also been a producer of content for PBS NC’s “North Carolina Weekend”. Cline served as mayor of Hickory in 2017. He is currently Senior Vice President of McGriff Insurance Services.

There will be $225 in prizes.

Photographs should be hand delivered to Full Circle Arts Thursday, February 24, 11am – 5pm, or Saturday, February 26, 10am-2pm

More information at www.fullcirclearts.org.

Full Circle Arts is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Please visit our website at www.fullcirclearts.org.