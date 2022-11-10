Lenoir, NC – After a 908 day hiatus of rehearsal, and almost 3 years to the day since their last performance, due to the shutdowns perpetuated by Covid, the Caldwell Men’s Chorus is delighted to present their fall concert! The concert will be Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 PM at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood Avenue NE, Lenoir. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Twenty One singers will take the steps to serenade you. The group will be accompanied by John Coffey. The Chorus is under the Direction of Keith Smith.

The group will perform, “Blow Away the Morning Dew,” “Wake Thee Now, Dearest,” “What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?,” “Away from the Roll of the Sea,” “Carry Me Back to the Lone Prairie,” “Haven of Rest,” “I Get Around,” “Ride the Chariot,” “Swing Down Chariot,” and the group’s signature piece, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Director Keith Smith says, “We have a great eclectic variety of music. There is something for everyone. I am delighted to say that we have returned better than ever with a great musical blend. I still maintain that the Caldwell Men’s Chorus is the best kept musical secret in western North Carolina! We will pay tribute to several of our members, who sadly passed away earlier this year.”

Save the date and come early to claim a good seat. There is no ticket required, just show up.

Photo: (Pictured: front pew from left to right) Jonathan Duncan, Doug McCowan, Ken Thwing, Duane Mozingo, Lucas Duncan, Trev Moore and Director Keith Smith. (second pew from left to right) Peter Bost, John McDaniel, Doug Saunders, Adam Lowery, Allen Norrod, Rankin Whittington, Dennis Bell, Nathan Denton.

Not pictured: Tim Boone, Brian Clark, William Cogdell, Sherrill German, Robert Marshall, Glen Neal, Kevin Parrish, Accompanist John Coffey