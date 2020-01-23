Lenoir, NC – Caldwell County middle school students are invited to participate in the 15th annual Middle School Poetry Recitation Competition, sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council.

Over $1,000 in cash awards will be presented. Details for participation are on the website: https://www.caldwellarts.com.

Caldwell County students should contact the Recitation Coordinator in their school. Students from home and private schools should register directly with the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.

Applications will be accepted now through February 14, 2020 – first come, first served on poem selection. Awarded poems will be posted immediately on the website.

The competition will be held March 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the HUB Station Auditorium in Hudson, NC.

To learn more about the programs of the Caldwell Arts Council, please visit www.caldwellarts.com.