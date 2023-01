Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!

The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. For more information about Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division, follow them on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellAnimalControl