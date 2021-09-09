Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council is currently accepting portfolios from local and regional artists for exhibitions in 2022 and 2023. Exhibitions run for six weeks to two months on either floor of the arts council facility.

Details for submitting your portfolio are available at www.caldwellarts.com. Digital submissions will be accepted through September 17, 2021 and may be delivered or mailed to Caldwell Arts Council Exhibit Selection Committee, 601 College Ave SW (PO Box 1613), Lenoir NC 28645, or emailed to office@caldwellarts.com.

The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors.