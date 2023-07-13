Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council announces a new exhibition titled “The More We Get Together,” featuring works by members of The Brush and Palette Club. The exhibition will open July 14 and continue through August 25.

The Brush and Palette Art Club was established over 50 years ago as a group of female artists. Membership is established through a jury process of the artist’s work. Brush and Palette has had a longstanding influence in the local arts community, including a pivotal role in the establishment and continued support of the Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir, NC. Brush and Palette is made up of artists with their own unique style who create in a wide variety of media.

The members exhibit together as a group as well as encourage each other to pursue their own shows and exhibits. The Club has monthly meetings where they share their talents and invite guest artists to demonstrate their unique skills. They also host “Thursday Painters” at the HUB in Hudson, where members of the community are invited to join in painting or just watch. For more information, email brushnpaletteartclub@gmail.com

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.