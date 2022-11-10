Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council will be hosting a one day Holiday Pop-Up Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26th, 2022!

The event will run from 10am to 4pm, with set up available from 8-10am, and break down beginning at 4pm. Artists will set up and manage their own booths for a fee of $30. All sales are commission-free, and artists will run their transactions through their own booths. Floor Plans with available booth spaces inside the Caldwell Arts Council are available on our website: www.caldwellarts.com

Interested artists should send an email to office@caldwellarts.com with a short description of their work and 1-2 photos of the items available for sale in order to sign up for the event.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.