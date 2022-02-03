Hickory – Do you collect buttons and pins? Learn how to make your own on Monday, February 14 at 2pm. Design a button using a variety of different mediums, including digital design and decoupage! Teens ages 12-18 are welcome to join us. Registration is required for this program. Parents, please only register your child.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.