Hickory – The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical, ANASTASIA, is set to captivate audiences at the Hickory Community Theatre. Prepare to be transported to a world of romance, adventure, and mystery as the production comes to life on the Pamela Livingstone Stage in the Charles E. Jeffers Theatre.

ANASTASIA, based on the beloved animated film and inspired by the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, is a musical masterpiece that has touched the hearts of audiences around the world. With stunning music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and a compelling book by Terrence McNally, this musical brings to life the epic journey of a young woman as she embarks on a quest to discover her true identity.

Showcasing the outstanding talents of local and regional actors, the Hickory Community Theatre promises an unforgettable experience for theatergoers of all ages. ANASTASIA will transport you to the grandeur of Russia, the glittering streets of Paris, and the mystery of a lost royal princess.

Two actors share the title role. Allie Matthews plays Anastasia as a girl in Russia and Angelina Bassi plays her as a young woman, going by the name Anya, on the streets of Paris. Both actors are making their HCT debut in this production.

Matthews is a Hickory native who is currently a fifth grade student. Although ANASTASIA is her first production at HCT it is not her first time on stage. She has six prior shows to her credit, including FINDING NEMO JR., CHARLOTTE’S WEB and CINDERELLA at the Green Room Community Theatre and RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at the Newton PAC. Matthews’ extensive performing arts training includes studies in advanced improvisation, acting techniques, character development and vocal performance. “I chose to audition for ANASTASIA,” she says, “because my ‘mimi’ took me to see the play.”

Bassi loves this show so much that she is commuting from her home in Kernersville, NC five nights a week for rehearsals. A classically trained singer, she has a Bachelors’ degree in Vocal Performance from the UNC School of the Arts and has been performing academically and professionally in musical theatre and opera across the state since 2016. Her favorite roles include Violetta in LA TRAVIATA, Glinda in WICKED: UNPLUGGED, The Bakers’ Wife in INTO THE WOODS and Laurentia in CAPTAIN LOVELOCK. Bassi says she chose this play because, “I grew up watching the 90s animated movie and Anya has been a dream role of mine since I learned it was being adapted for the stage.”

Performances of ANASTASIA are Fridays and Saturdays, November 24 through December 16 at 7:30pm; Sundays, December 3 and 10 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

ANASTASIA is suitable for all audiences but parents are advised to visit the show’s website, anastasiathemusical.com for more information.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. ANASTASIA is produced by Catawba Valley Health System. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Angelina Bassi (left) plays Anya and Allie Matthews plays young Anastasia in ANASTASIA. Photo by Eric Seale.