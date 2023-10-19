Hickory – The laughter is coming to Hickory as the Broadway comedy “POTUS,” penned by the talented playwright Selina Fillinger, prepares for its grand opening weekend at the Hickory Community Theatre, beginning on October 20th in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

POTUS is a sensational satirical comedy that offers a humorous and lighthearted take on the world of politics and power. With its witty and clever dialogue, Selina Fillinger’s script explores the absurdities and peculiarities of political leadership, inviting the audience to join in on the laughter.

Directed by Katie Stone, POTUS features an outstanding cast of local talent, promising performances that will have you rolling in the aisles. This delightful show is a chance to escape into the comical and absurd world of politics, providing an evening of entertainment and laughter for all who attend.

Performances of POTUS are Fridays and Saturdays, October 20 through November 4 at 7:30pm; Sundays, October 22 and 29 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, November 2 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. POTUS is not recommended for children. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

POTUS is rated R for strong language and adult situations. Consider yourself warned. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. POTUS is produced in association with Dad’s Garage. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: The cast of the comedy, POTUS (back, from left) Jordan Spears, Melissa Grozier, Rachael Morris, Holley Dagenhardt, Jill Roberts, (front, from left) Thelma Eley and Hannah Nuhfer. Performances start this Friday, October 20 at the Hickory Community Theatre and continue through November 4. Photo by Katherine Stone Photography.