I spoke last week of how we were guaranteed to have a “can’t miss” Super Bowl matchup. It really did not matter who won the Conference Championship games last week.

Saying that, I feel like we got the best possible scenario coming up next weekend. Tom Brady led Tampa in the battle between the Bays as they held on to beat Green Bay. A little over three hours later, Kansas City earned a return trip to the Super Bowl by handling Buffalo quite easily.

The Buccaneers against the Chiefs will feature Brady playing in his 10th Super Bowl and seeking to win his seventh while KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be trying to win his second in a row. Ironically, the Chiefs will try to become the first team since Brady’s 2003-04 Patriots to defend their title.

I will preview the Super Bowl next week. Today, I am going to present some amazing stats compiled by Brady during post season play.

When Brady takes the field for Super Bowl LV, it will be the 10th Super Bowl he’s started in. The next closest is John Elway with just five Super Bowl starts while starring in a Denver Broncos uniform.

Speaking of Elway, Brady has a 6-3 Super Bowl record, meaning he’s won more Super Bowls than Elway has participated in.

Brady’s 10th Super Bowl start is more than Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers combined (9).

How dominating has Brady been when it comes to Super Bowls? This season’s Super Bowl will be the 55th Super Bowl. He has played in 18 percent of all Super Bowls and has played in 48 percent of all Super Bowls since he was drafted in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady has played in 14 conference championship games and has 33 playoff wins. Joe Montana is second on the list with 16 playoff wins.

Brady currently holds the record for most Super Bowl MVP’s (4). Next in line is Joe Montana (3), Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2) and Eli Manning (2).

Brady holds single-game Super Bowl records in pass attempts (62), passes completed (43) and passing yards (505). He holds career Super Bowl records in pass attempts (392), completions (256), passing yards (2,838) and passing touchdowns (18).

Brady will add to these numbers, further solidifying his place in history as the greatest player NFL player of all-time.

I will close with this tidbit. Did you know that Mahomes was six years old and in kindergarten when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl at the age of 24?

Photo: Tom Brady