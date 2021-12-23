SID’s annual picks are in. Some of them are fun. Some are logical. Not sure I would use them for betting purposes.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic – Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

I have no idea where Frisco, Texas is located. I also have no idea who the better team is at this time. Even if it is not in Northern Texas, I give the edge to the boys from Texas.

Gasparilla Bowl – Florida vs. UCF . 7 p.m. | ESPN, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Central Florida finally gets a chance to square off against Florida. The Gators have avoided playing UCF for years. I like UCF to pull off the upset.

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl – Memphis vs. Hawai’i, 8 p.m. | ESPN, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i

Memphis will enjoy the beaches before taking the gridiron to beat the Rainbows. Hawai’i is just not that good.

Saturday, Dec.25

Camellia Bowl – Ball State vs. Georgia State, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN. Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

I have to wonder who is going to take time out of Christmas festivities to watch this matchup? If you are one of those who choose to, you will see Ball State win a close one.

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl – Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m. | ESPN, Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Nevada will cross the country. Western Michigan will drive three hours east to Detroit. The scoreboard will be busy before Nevada pull away late.

Military Bowl – East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Boston College, at 6-6, should not be rewarded with a Bowl Game. Punishment will be a 6-7 record after they fall to the Pirates.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl – No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. | ESPN, Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

I like an upset here. Auburn, though it has a 6-6 record, finished strong and should have beaten Alabama. Tigers will surprise here in what will basically be a home game.

First Responder Bowl – Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

It seems fitting that I go with the Air Force here. After all, it is the First Responder Bowl and I would think our Armed Forces are used to being first responders.

Liberty Bowl – Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State, 6:45 p.m. | ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi State will prevail here. It has the better offense and the better defense. A total mismatch.

Holiday Bowl – No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m. | FOX, Petco Park in San Diego, California

UCLA beats the teams they are supposed to and loses to good teams. The Wolfpack qualify as a good team and will beat the Bruins quite easily.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN, Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

I should be able to guarantee a winner in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. I like the Big Ten here with Minnesota.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl – Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m. | ESPN, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Another matchup with two schools that are not deserving of a Bowl Game. SMU rarely plays football into December. I think they will be more motivated to win this one.

Pinstripe Bowl – Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m. | ESPN, Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Did you know that the Big Apple has been hosting a Bowl Game for awhile now. This one should be a good one. I like the Hokies in a close one.

Cheez-It Bowl – No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m. | ESPN, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

A down year for Clemson has led to an appearance in the Cheez-It Bowl of all places. This setting will likely bore the Tigers who are usually in the National Title Game. Clemson will play for pride, however, and win handily.

Alamo Bowl – No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 9:15 p.m. | ESPN, Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Both schools had somewhat down years. Both head coaches left for greener pastures (they think) so I am not sure what to expect here. It seems like Oregon rarely wins bowl games so I will go with the Sooners.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

I guess this could be called a rivalry game even though the schools rarely square off against each other. I like the Tar Heels here and I, for one, like Kraft Mayo over Dukes.

Music City Bowl – Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m. | ESPN, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Purdue was just in this Bowl Game a few years back and got blown out by Auburn. Another SEC school awaits the Boilermakers as does another loss.

Peach Bowl – No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. | ESPN, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

This will be a tight one. In games like this I look at the conferences. Michigan State, from the Big Ten, will hold on to beat an ACC school.

Las Vegas Bowl – Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

If I were a betting man (and I am) and I was at Vegas for this game, I would go with the Big Ten again and take the Badgers.

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl – No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M – 11 a.m. | ESPN. TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Texas A&M beat Alabama earlier this year. Wake would lose to Bama’s second team. I like the Aggies big here.

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (FL), 12 p.m. | CBS, Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Hoping both teams stay away from the border during their time in El Paso. As far as the game goes, I would go with Miami in a close one.

Arizona Bowl – Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. | Barstool Sports Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

The scoreboard will be busy in this one. I think there will be over 80 points scored with Boise State being the school closer to 50.

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Alabama will advance easy to the National Championship Game. The Bearcats are undefeated but have not seen the likes of the Crimson Tide.

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

This has the makings of a classic. Two strong defenses should lead to a low scoring affair. Georgia has the better quarterback and that will lead to a rematch vs. Alabama.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl- No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State, 12 p.m. | ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Penn State struggled down the stretch in Big 10 play, especially offensively. Defense is Arkansas’ strength. Take the Hogs.

Citrus Bowl – No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky, 1 p.m. | ABC, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Kentucky is a stranger to January football. The Wildcats will do the SEC proud against one of the weaker Big 10 teams seeing Bowl Game action.

Fiesta Bowl- No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. | ESPN, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Not sure what will give here. Both schools never seem to win “big games”. The Irish have a new coach and all reports say the players love him. Enough for me. I will go with Notre Dame.

Rose Bowl – No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah, 5 p.m. | ESPN, Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Ohio State will take out its frustration of losing to Michigan out on the Utes. Buckeyes by over 20 in this one.

Sugar Bowl – No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 8:45 p.m. | ESPN, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Baylor seems to win every football and basketball game it plays of late. Ole Miss will score but Baylor will score more. Take the Bears.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl – Kansas State vs. LSU, 9 p.m. | ESPN, NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

LSU has thousands of faithful fans who will head west over the border to Houston. It will be like a home game for the Tigers who will win a tight one.

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game – 8 p.m. | ESPN, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

I see a rematch between Alabama and Georgia. The Tide won the SEC Title matchup but will fall this time when it really matters. Georgia has waited a long time for this title.