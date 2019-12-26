The story of the downfall of Roger Ailes, the head of Fox News, is the subject of the dramatization, Bombshell. The film, scripted by Charles Randolph, is a straightforward retelling of the entire saga beginning around 2015 and ending in its logical place as the disgraced Ailes is eventually barred from so much as entering the building of the company he helped to propel to its place of national prominence. John Lithgow, fully disguised in prosthetics, turns in another stellar performance as Ailes as does Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly. The cast also features such more starpower in the form of Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, even if they aren’t given nearly enough to do. Jay Roach directs with a steady hand and the film is compelling enough even if its pleasures are more of a sensationalistic nature than a probing study of the case at hand.

