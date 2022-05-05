Blowing Rock, NC – Saturday, May 21 is the first show of the 2022 season as Blowing Rock Art in the Park celebrates six decades of shows! Enjoy arts and crafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles.

Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock so attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks. Make a weekend of it, and stay for the outdoor Concert in the Park that follows each Art in the Park on Sundays!

Art In The Park is rain or shine from 10am-5pm. Admission is free along with free parking shuttle.

2022 Dates: May 21 | June 11 | July 16 | August 13 | September 10 | October 1

More information at BlowingRock.com/ArtinthePark.