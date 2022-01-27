Blowing Rock, NC – Blowing Rock celebrates the fun side of winter each year at Blowing Rock WinterFest! Enjoy ice carving, competition chili, wine seminars, a duck derby, an interactive kid’s exhibit, hayrides, live music, and more. Plus, the Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Resort returns for 2022! Attend to watch the hilarious fun, or register to participate and raise money for non-profits. Al Conklin, Chief Meteorologist at WBTV, will join us as emcee of this year’s Polar Bear Plunge.

This year’s calendar features several festival favorites. The Ice Sculpture Stroll is shaping up to be the best yet, the Silent Auction will offer amazing items, and the outdoor Beer Garden returns. If you’ve attended in the past, you’ll notice a few changes as the festival focuses on outdoor fun in 2022.

We’re crossing our fingers for natural snowfall, but you can count on at least a little snow in Memorial Park. Brad Panovich, Chief Meteorologist at WCNC, will be demonstrating how snow forms with a snow machine he created! You may notice our fondness for weather experts… in a place like Blowing Rock, weather drives a lot of our activities. We’re looking forward to celebrating whatever Mother Nature has in store for late January, and hope you will join us!

More events are being added to the festival calendar each week, so check the official website often.

WinterFest tickets can be purchased at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock, via phone at 800-295-7801 or 828-295-7851 or online at BlowingRockWinterFest.com.