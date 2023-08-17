Blowing Rock, NC – BRAHM (The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) invites the public to view the artwork created during the sixth annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival on Saturday, August 19th between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day, open-enrollment plein air painting event. It takes place in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina, from Tuesday, August 15th, to Saturday, August 19th, 2023. The event draws 100 artists from 15 states to explore the unique Blowing Rock architecture, spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain views, and overall Appalachian feel of one of the most scenic areas in the country.

After four days of painting “en plein air,” painters are invited to display their completed works at the “Wet Paint” Art Show & Sale on Saturday, August 19th. Collectors and the public are invited to attend this impressive display of Plein Air paintings to both view and purchase the unique works that highlight the incredible beauty of the High Country. FREE, timed viewing reservations are required for entry.

All submitted art to the art show will be available for purchase and entered into a judged competition. FREE Wet Paint Sale shopping reservations are available at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/2023-wet-paint-sale or by calling 828-295-9099.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesday – Saturday 11-5 and May 1 through October 31, Sun. 11-4.