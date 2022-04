Hickory – The Catawba Valley Association of Realtors┬« is sponsoring a Blood Drive with OneBlood on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11:00-4:00 in the Weichert Team Metro Parking Lot at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd, SE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Please visit https://bit.ly/CVAR-Blood-Drive to pre-register.