Lenoir NC – The Blackberry Festival in Downtown Lenoir is a 2 day festival that brings in upwards of 25,000 people from all over the state and is one of North Carolina’s premiere street festivals.

Festival includes: The Blackberry Cobbler Brigade, The Blackberry Eating Contests, “Blackberry Patch” Kids Zone, Food & Art Vendors, Live Music, Blackberry Glow 5K & Fun Run, The Blackberry Pageant, Black“Beer”y Beer Garden.

Check our website for updates and schedules at ncblackberryfestival.com