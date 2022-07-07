Hickory – Get ready for a special Summer Learning event brought to you by the Hickory Public Library as the Billy Jonas Band comes to downtown Union Square CommScope Stage, under the Sails on Friday, July 15th at 6:30 p.m.

The Billy Jonas Band Concert will entertain persons of all ages, both young and young at heart, enjoyable for the whole family. Using traditional and homemade ‘industrial re-percussion’ instruments, guitar, vocals, and bass, this show is sure to delight. Bring a chair or blanket and join us!

Registration is not required for this event. For more information, please visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/ or call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.