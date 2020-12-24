Hickory – Due to the generosity of Hedrick Honda Cars, Century Furniture, Cosmo Motors, ZF Chassis Components, Velofix, People’s Bank, The Spokes Group, the Cedars Neighborhood Association, Bill McDonald Scholarship fund and caring citizens, enough money was donated to purchase over 560 bikes. These bikes were then assembled by firefighters and friends from St. Stephens, Conover, Claremont, Newton, and Hickory firefighters.

“As parents drove through the Christmas Bureau, I realize they are so appreciative of the smallest gesture; but to receive a bike, really puts a huge smile on their face,” stated Deputy Chief Brian Murray. Murray continues “To hear a parent say this is amazing, because she was really afraid her child was not going to receive anything, made all the work worthwhile.”

Murray stated “I want to take a moment and thank everyone from the community that helped make Bikes for Tykes a great success this year. There are so many people that pulled together these last few weeks to help with this program. Trust me when I tell you that it was not easy this year, we had to pick up, drop off, assemble, pick back up, and deliver in a short time period. I am very proud of the work we accomplished for the children of this county and that we were able to provide happiness for so many children and their families. Because of awesome sponsors, Bikes for Tykes had an amazing year!”

Also working with Catawba County Safe Kids, firefighters were able to give bike helmets with each bike to keep children safe when riding those new bikes. Fire Educators and Safe Kids members also checked over 350 car seats to ensure the family was safe when traveling.

“I am very proud of the efforts of so many people who worked together to make Christmas special for those less fortunate in our community. Their actions represent the true the meaning of the season,” stated Hickory Chief Matt Hutchinson.