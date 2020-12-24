Bethlehem, NC – The Bethlehem Lions Club is hosting a raffle to support local charities! A new queen size Sleep2Win 14″ Copper Hybrid mattress and adjustable bed frame from Mattress Outlet Hickory will be given away on or before May 1, 2021. This cushioned balanced mattress with correct ergonomic support continuously adjusts to body temperature and is regulated by copper comfort foam and a cooling gel memory foam.

The accompanying adjustable Base is made of reinforced steel components for strength and has up and down positions at the head and foot along with three intensities for head and foot massage. Under bed lighting, pre-programmed positions, and three different customizable heights makes this bed one of a kind. It has a $5000.00 value.

The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold, or by May 1, 2021. Proceeds go to help support our NC Camp Dogwood as well as local charities. Due to COVID concerns, purchases and receipts will be available online. To purchase these limited tickets, please contact any Bethlehem Lions Club member. You can send us a message on Facebook and someone will contact you OR you can call 828-495-4599 and we will arrange easy purchase of tickets. Credit Card purchases can be made by calling: 828-478-2135 ext. 229. Tickets are only $5.00 each and are limited.

Mattress Outlet Hickory was voted HDR’s best place to purchase a mattress in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Check out their website at www.mattressoutlethickory.com or go to their Facebook-Mattress Outlet Hickory to check out this awesome place of business.