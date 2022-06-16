Hickory – Film Instructor Matt Williams will host a three-week long film series showing 3 movies made in the 1950s that portray the “outsider” trope. Movies will be shown on Friday, June 24, Friday July 1, and Friday July 8 all starting at 1pm. Matt will screen the movies and host a discussion afterward. This program is for all ages. For the film titles, visit us online www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested but not required.