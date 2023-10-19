Lincolnton, NC – What do these two anonymous quotes have in common? “ Pumpkin patches turn me into a kid in candy store.” “Autumn is finding a purpose in pumpkin patch.” The much anticipated return of 2023 Boger City United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, has finally arrived.

Since 2006 with the exception for the COVID epidemic, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street, in Lincolnton, has sold variety of pumpkins in different shapes, sizes and colors from small to big, round, bumpy, orange, green or white pumpkins as well as gourds on their front lawn.

Throughout the month of October, Boger City United Methodist Church will be sponsoring their annual Pumpkin Patch. BCUMC Pumpkin Patch hours will be Monday through Friday from 2:00 P.M. To 8:00 P.M., Saturday and Sunday , 12:00 Noon to 8:00 P.M. Pumpkins are grown on the Navaho Reservation in New Mexico. Prices of pumpkins are based on their size and circumference. Proceeds from their pumpkin patch benefits their church missions and the Navaho Nation. Also, BCUMC will be selling local honey.

For people who want to enjoy the atmosphere of a pumpkin patch, there are several photograph opportunities available. Please remember to bring your cell phones and cameras. For more information, please call 704-735-7513 or check out Boger City United Methodist Church Face Book Page.