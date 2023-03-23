Lincolnton, NC – March Madness is here. As you cheer our favorite NCAA team to victory, Boger City United Methodist recognizes and honors the fact that we’re all “LIFETIME MEMBERS” of the “greatest team of all time” the team that will have the ULTIMATE VICTORY- GOD’S TEAM…. TEAM JESUS!

In display of unity and enthusiasm for TEAM JESUS, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street, will be hosting special service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2nd (Palm Sunday) in their sanctuary. Everyone is invited! All church members and other church attendees are encouraged to wear your TEAM JESUS “uniform” to worship service. Your TEAM JESUS “uniform” should consist of your favorite NCAA team’s jersey, T-shirt, or sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Let’s all show our team spirit and unity for the UNDEFEATED, UNDISPUTED, GREATEST OF ALL TIME, THE ULTIMATE VICTORIOUS TEAM….. TEAM JESUS.

For more information, please call BCUMC at 704-735-7513.