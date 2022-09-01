Lincolnton, NC – With only 118 days until December 25th, many of the heart-warming Christmas traditions that we cherish and repeat each year that makes the festive period so special have already begun. Christmas traditions don’t get any more traditional than a red, gold, and green color scheme. The Christmas ritual has it roots in religion- red suggest the blood of Christ, and gold is one of the gifts from the Three Kings. Green is symbolic of everlasting life. Holly and ivy are a traditional combination over Christmas. Holly’s popularity has its origins in history as protection against witches and pagans. It’s also said that the thorns and berries of holly represent the Crown of Thorns worn by Jesus on the Cross, and the blood he shed. Ivy heart shaped leaves are symbolic of Jesus birth.

Boger City United Methodist Church has numerous rich Christmas traditions their Avent worship services, Christmas Cantata, Christmas Eve and Day Worship Services. Another Christmas Tradition at Boger City United Methodist Church is their Methodist Men pre-selling Moravian Cookies.

The 2nd Annual BCUMC Methodist Men Mrs. Hane’s Moravian Cookies Sale will be held Monday, August 30th through Thursday, September 22, 2022. The four different types of Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies are Ginger Crisp, Lemon Crisp, Sugar Crisp, and Black Walnut Crisp. Due to circumstances beyond Mrs. Hanes’ control ( supply chain issues, prices of ingredients, and personnel), it was necessary for her to raise her prices for the first time in years. As a result, BCUMC Men will be selling each tube of cookies for $17.00. Not only are their cookies made in North Carolina, they are made by hand in North Carolina.

Proceeds from BCUMC Methodist Men Moravian Cookie Sale will benefit the Charles Odell “ Red” Reynolds Memorial College Scholarship. If you would like to purchase Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies to benefit BCUMC Methodist Men, you can place your Pre-Paid order stopping by the church office between 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon weekdays. Checks should be make payable to BCUMC Methodist Men with notation in memo Moravian Cookie sale.

All Pre-Paid orders will be placed in October. Pre-paid orders will be picked up on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in Boger City United Methodist Church located at 2320 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC.