Hickory – Learn how to paint a barn quilt on Saturday, January 15 from 2-4pm. We will be using canvas and acrylic paint to create a small, indoor version of a painted barn quilt. This event is in support of the Hickory Museum of Art’s current exhibition, The Improvisational Quilts of Susana Allen Hunter, available until February 6, 2022. All supplies provided. This program is for adults and teens ages 16+. Registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.