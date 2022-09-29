Hickory – Joan Barasovska, author of 3 collections of poetry and a board-member for the North Carolina Poetry Society, will be the featured writer for the 180th Poetry Hickory to be held on October 11 at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory starting at 6:30 PM.

Barasovska, from Orange County, NC, has been an academic therapist in private practice for 35 years. Her books are “Birthing Age (Finishing Line Press, 2018), “Carrying Clare” (Main Street Rag, 2022), and “Orange Tulips” (Redhawk, 2022).

Her work has appeared in journals and anthologies across the country, and she has been nominated for a Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize.

Barasovska’s reading will be followed by an Open Mic. For more information or to register for the Open Mic, call Scott Owens (828) 234-4266, or email at asowens1@yahoo.com.