Hiddenite, NC – Dirk Myers II, renowned ballroom dance instructor, will begin a new session of Ballroom Dance and Line Dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center in January 2020.

Ballroom Dance Class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Monday evenings from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100.00 for non-members of the Center, or $95.00 for paid members of the Center, payable on the first day of class. Couple registration is encouraged. To register for this popular series of ballroom dance classes with Dirk Myers, II, call Martha Burgin at (828) 632-6966.

Myers’ Line Dance Class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex on Monday evenings from 7:30 pm until 8:30 pm.

Cost for the six weeks class is $60.00 for non-members and $55.00 for paid members of the Center. Early registration is encouraged. To register for this popular series, call Martha Burgin at (828) 632-6966.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.